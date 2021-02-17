Chairman NAB assures affectees of Lasani chicks about recovering looted amount

ISLAMABAD, FEB 17 (DNA) – A delegation of the affectees of Lasani chicken and chicks and lasani oil traders met with the National Accountability Bureau Chairman Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal at NAB Headquarters.

The Chairman NAB was informed by the affectees that chief executive officer Lasani chicks and Lasani oil Anees ur Rehman and others had looted approximately Rs. 80 billion from 46,000 affectees of the countrywide by promising inflated returns to their investments. They money is not being returned to affectees but the management of Lasani chicks and Lasani oil has vanished and their offices have been closed and telephone connections were severed.

The Chairman NAB took notice of the biggest scandal of looting the people and directed DG NAB Lahore to take legal action against the looters of Rs 80 billion as per law. The culprits no matter how powerful and well connected must not be escaped and they should be brought to justice so that they should be punished as per law. The Chairman NAB directed DG NAB Lahore to establish special cell in NAB Lahore for conduct of probe about the above said biggest scandal as per law. The chairman NAB will himself supervise the operation to return the looted amount to the affectees.

Chairman NAB said that the NAB has made notorious Double Shah as Single Shah after recovering about Rs. Rs 7 billion recovered from Double Shah had been returned all to the affectees of Double Shah.

Furthermore, the investors of Fazaia Housing Society, Karachi had been returned Rs 14 billion, which is great success of NAB Karachi.

The accountability court Islamabad had imposed Rs 9 billion fine to Mufti Ehsan and others of Mudarba scam.

He said NAB is making sincere efforts to eradicate the menace of corruption from society. NAB has recovered Rs 487 billion directly and directly from corrupt elements during the tenure of incumbent management and deposited the recovered amount in the national exchequer.

Justice Javed assured the affectees of Lasani chicks and Lasani oil to utilise all available resources to take recover the looted amount and taking the case to logical conclusion. The culprits of looting people’s Rs 80 billion would be punished besides recovering the looted money from them.

The delegation thanked the chairman for giving them patient hearing and lauded the services rendered by the bureau for eradication of corruption which were also lauded by reputed national and international institutions.=DNA

