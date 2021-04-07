Chairman CDA directs removal of encroachments from state land

ISLAMABAD, APR 7 (DNA) – A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chairman CDA / Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and it was attended by Deputy Commissioner ICT, DIG operations Islamabad Police, Member Estate CDA, and DDG Enforcement CDA.

The agenda of the meeting included removal of encroachments from state land and action against unapproved and illegal housing societies in Islamabad, causing loss to the public and state. It was also decided that action be taken against illegally constructed buildings.

Following decisions were made in the meeting;

I) Strict action will be taken against illegal & unapproved housing societies. No illegal or unapproved housing society shall be allowed to advertise or publish materials to sell and purchase plots/ houses.

2) FIRs would be lodged against owners, and bank accounts of the societies shall be frozen.

3) Chief commissioner further issued directions that action against encroachment must initiate immediately and even if one brick is laid by encroachers criminal action will be initiated against the concerned officials of CDA, District Administration, and ICT police.