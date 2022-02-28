Chairman appreciates excellent performance of all Regional Bureaus of NAB

Islamabad, Feb 28 /DNA/ – Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review overall performance of NAB at NAB Headquarters. The meeting was attended by Zahir Shah, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), Masood Alam Khan, DG Operations and other senior officers of NAB. During the meeting, it was informed that the Learned Accountability Court Balochistan passed judgment in reference No 03/2014 whereby the accused Muhammad Anwar Qambrani was convicted /sentenced for 11 months of rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs 8.95 million.

During the meeting, it was informed that respected Accountability Court Karachi passed judgment in reference No 40/2005 whereby the accused Habib Ahmed Khan was convicted /sentenced for 04 years of rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs 10.0 million. During the meeting, it was further informed that respected Accountability Court Lahore passed judgment in reference No 04/2017 whereby the accused Abdul Rehman was convicted /sentenced for 05 year of rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs 88.457 million.

During the meeting, it was informed that respected Accountability Court Quetta passed judgment in reference No 03/2014 whereby the accused Ameer Bakhsh khoso was convicted/sentenced for 05 years of rigorous imprisonment with fine amount of Rs. 105.23 million. During the meeting, it was further informed that respected Accountability Court Sukkur passed judgment in reference No 14/2019 whereby the accused Dr. Ghulam Hussain Unar (Ex DHO Sanghar) was convicted /sentenced for 07 year of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 107.55 million.

During the meeting, it was informed that respected Accountability Court Islamabad dismissed the petition for Post Arrest Bail of co-accused Muhammad Sohail in B4U scam.

During the meeting, it was informed that respected Accountability Court Multan dismissed the petition for Pre Arrest Bail of accused person namely Muhammad Iqbal and Saeed Raza in reference No 8-M/2019. Subsequently accused persons were taken into custody by NAB team as per law. During the meeting, it was further informed that the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan dismissed the petition of Pre Arrest Bail of the accused person namely Qasim Ali Mandharo in reference No 20/2019. Subsequently the accused person was taken into custody by NAB team as per law.

During the meeting, it was informed that the respected Accountability Court passed judgment whereby the accused persons Habib ur Rehman, Arif Parveiz & Mahmood ul Hassan were convicted /sentenced for 07 year of rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs 5 million, Rs 2.2 million and Rs 4 million respectively. During the meeting, it was further informed that respected Accountability Court Lahore passed judgment in reference No 07/2017 whereby the accused Toufeeq Ahmed was convicted /sentenced for 05 year of rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs 12 million.

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB while appreciating the excellent performance of all regional bureaus of NAB said that the performance of NAB is being reviewed on a regular basis on the basis of the state of art monitoring and evaluation system (MES). He said that NAB strongly believes in 100% development and Zero corruption. Corruption is an evil that is defined as the dishonest or unethical method used by a person entrusted with a position or authority, for personal benefits, in other words, corruption is when a person who is responsible for a task, misuses that position for his own profit. Corruption includes bribery and embezzlement and has a greater impact on any economy as corruption is not only a root cause but badly affects the state of economy and standard of living. He said that NAB’s effective anti corruption strategy comprising Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement has started excellent dividends. He said that NAB believes in “Accountability for All” policy with a slogan of NAB’s faith-Corruption free Pakistan. He said that the Government of Pakistan has appreciated NAB’s efforts in improving Pakistan’s position among FATA/APG members especially during the preparation of post observation period Report/follow up Reports which helped FATF Coordination Committee of Pakistan to complete their work within the deadline. Chairman NAB directed all Regional Bureaus of NAB to put in their best efforts in vigorously pursuance of under trial cases in the learned Accountability Courts with complete preparation on the cases on the basis of solid evidence in accordance with law so that corrupt should be brought to justice and looted money should be recovered considering it as our national duty as per law.