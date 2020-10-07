CGSS, Uzbek think tanks to have joint collaboration

Saifullah

ISLAMABAD : CGSS senior management under the leadership of Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery, HI(M), (Retd), President, CGSS visited the Embassy of Uzbekistan, Islamabad and had an online meeting with Furqat A. Sidikov, Deputy Foreign Minister, Republic of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, future collaborations between CGSS and different institutions of Republic of Uzbekistan were discussed. It was also decided that CGSS will collaborate with think tanks in Uzbekistan for joint research activities and to promote the cultural heritage and commonalities of Pakistan and Uzbekistan for enhanced people to people contact.

It was also discussed that, CGSS will facilitate business communities of both countries to enhance bilateral ties through Uzbekistan – Pakistan Business Council (UPBC).

UPBC will also play an effective role in Pakistan to initiate trade activities between both countries to connect young entrepreneurs and businessmen of both countries.

H.E Furqat A. Sidikov, highly appreciated the role of CGSS in contributing to the increasing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. He mentioned that, CGSS has become a regional think tank because of its active role.