CGSS holds condolence reference

| July 23, 2020
ISLAMABAD: On 23rd July 2020, Center for Global & Strategic (CGSS), Islamabad organized a Condolence Reference in the memory of Mr. Tariq Rasheed, Secretary General, Pakistan Advertising Association.

The Condolence Reference was addressed by Mr. Waqar Haidri, Chairman Pakistan Advertising Association, Mr. Sarmad Ali, General Secretary, All Pakistan Newspaper Society, Mr. Inam Akbar, CEO, Midas and other members of Pakistan Advertising Association.

The participants payed tribute to Mr. Tariq for his numerous contributions and prayed for the departed soul. His family members, PAA members and friends attended the Condolence Reference.

