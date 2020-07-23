CGSS holds condolence reference
ISLAMABAD: On 23rd July 2020, Center for Global & Strategic (CGSS), Islamabad organized a Condolence Reference in the memory of Mr. Tariq Rasheed, Secretary General, Pakistan Advertising Association.
The Condolence Reference was addressed by Mr. Waqar Haidri, Chairman Pakistan Advertising Association, Mr. Sarmad Ali, General Secretary, All Pakistan Newspaper Society, Mr. Inam Akbar, CEO, Midas and other members of Pakistan Advertising Association.
The participants payed tribute to Mr. Tariq for his numerous contributions and prayed for the departed soul. His family members, PAA members and friends attended the Condolence Reference.
Related News
PM vows to remove obstacles in building affordable houses for the masses
ISLAMABAD, JULY 23 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again expressed hisRead More
Cultural diplomacy vital to promote positive image of Pakistan: FM
ISLAMABAD, JULY 23 (DNA) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said thatRead More
Comments are Closed