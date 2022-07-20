Wednesday, July 20, 2022
CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani fetes outgoing Austrian, Belgian envoys

| July 20, 2022

Special Correspondent

ISLAMABAD, JUL 20 /DNA/ – CEO Serena Hotels South and East Asia Aziz has recognized services of the outgoing Ambassadors of Belgium and Austria during a dinner he and his wife Viqar hosted for the departing envoys, at Islamabad Serena Hotel.

Aziz Boolani said that both the ambassadors had contributed greatly towards strengthening of bilateral relations. He said Pakistan enjoyed excellent relations with Belgium and Austria.

He added, it was quite painful to say goodbye to them adding they presence will always be felt here. Ambassador of Austria while thanking the host said he indeed had a great time in Pakistan. Similarly Ambassador of Belgium too thanked Aziz Boolani for hosting him and his family.

