CDA to start tree plantation campaign in Capital

ISLAMABAD: To make the capital city greener, the Capital Development Agency (CDA) has made a comprehensive plan for a tree planting campaign before the coming monsoon. An important meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Amir Ali Ahmed, Chairman Capital Development Authority in which all the directors of the Environment Directorate briefed Chairman CDA regarding tree planting in monsoon.

The CDA chairman, while issuing orders, said that more than three and a half lakh saplings should be planted in the city this year, which should be 6 feet in length. Fatima Jinnah Park, Park Enclave, Diplomatic Enclave, Srinagar Highway, 9th Avenue, 10th Avenue, 11th Avenue, Margalla Road, Margalla Hills, National Park and Islamabad Highway have been selected for tree planting. The Department of Environment will plant flowers and plants in all the highways, green belts, roadside slopes, intersections of Islamabad for which a comprehensive plan has been drawn up and duties have also been distributed among the concerned staff.

In addition, the CDA Chairman while issuing special instructions said that all the educational institutions of the city should also be made a part of the tree planting campaign and free plants should be provided to the students. Flower and plant stalls should be set up at different places of the state so that the citizens can also be directly involved in the tree planting campaign.