CDA to send cases of illegal housing societies to FIA
DNA
ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 – A meeting of capital development authority ‘s management decdied to send cases of illegal housing societies to the FIA.
In the first step cases of three such societies will be referred to FIA.The meeting was attended by officers of ict ,planning and building control departments.
« Pak reiterates call for justice in the case of Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari’s assassination (Previous News)
Related News
Pakistani Canadians free to report any language at any level of detail in census
DNA OTTAWA – Canadian Pakistanis while participating in the Canadian census can report any languageRead More
CDA to send cases of illegal housing societies to FIA
DNA ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 – A meeting of capital development authority ‘s management decdied toRead More
Comments are Closed