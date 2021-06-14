Monday, June 14, 2021
CDA to send cases of illegal housing societies to FIA

| June 14, 2021

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 – A meeting of capital development authority ‘s management decdied to send cases of illegal housing societies to the FIA.

In the first step cases of three such societies will be referred to FIA.The meeting was attended by officers of ict ,planning and building control departments.

