CDA serves notices to owners of 03 development projects
ISLAMABAD, MAY 20 (DNA) – Capital Development Authority (CDA) has served notices to the owners of three (03) development projects in Zone-IV.
Notices have been served to owners of these projects for unauthorized constructions in violation of Islamabad Zoning Regulations. Notices have been issued by Building Control II Directorate of CDA.
These projects were being executed without obtaining approval of CDA. Initially, owners of these premises were directed to stop construction and solicit approval of their buildings from the authority. However, now due to non compliance, show cause notices have been issued.
The owners have been directed to submit reply within given time frame. In case of unsatisfactory reply or non compliance strict action will be taken.=DNA
============
Related News
Shaikh lauds US support for FATF, COVID-19, G-20 debt relief
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh hasRead More
CDA serves notices to owners of 03 development projects
ISLAMABAD, MAY 20 (DNA) – Capital Development Authority (CDA) has served notices to the ownersRead More
Comments are Closed