Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

CDA serves notices to owners of 03 development projects

| May 20, 2020
20

ISLAMABAD, MAY 20 (DNA) – Capital Development Authority (CDA) has served notices to the owners of three (03) development projects in Zone-IV.

Notices have been served to owners of these projects for unauthorized constructions in violation of Islamabad Zoning Regulations. Notices have been issued by Building Control II Directorate of CDA.

These projects were being executed without obtaining approval of CDA. Initially, owners of these premises were directed to stop construction and solicit approval of their buildings from the authority. However, now due to non compliance, show cause notices have been issued.

The owners have been directed to submit reply within given time frame. In case of unsatisfactory reply or non compliance strict action will be taken.=DNA

============

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Untitled-1 copy

Shaikh lauds US support for FATF, COVID-19, G-20 debt relief

  Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh hasRead More

20

CDA serves notices to owners of 03 development projects

ISLAMABAD, MAY 20 (DNA) – Capital Development Authority (CDA) has served notices to the ownersRead More

  • RCCI delegation calls on FBR Chairperson

  • Experts call for sharing of expertise at regional level to combat COVID-19 pandemic

  • DigiSkills.pk – 1 Million Trainings Imparted to Youth in Freelancing

  • ‘Tiger Force to start services in Sindh under governor’s supervision’

  • People return home for Eid as Pakistan Railways resumes services

  • Senior Indian diplomat summoned to register Pakistan’s protest

  • Chinese seed sector contribute to Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19

  • Azerbaijan Piano artists show rare solidarity by singing Dil Dil Pakistan

    • Comments are Closed