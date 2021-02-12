CDA, PNCA decide to begin cultural activities for citizens

ISLAMABAD, FEB 12 (DNA) – Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts has decided to begin cultural activities for citizens in various markets on Saturday. Preparations have been completed in this regard. Different cultural and musical events will be organized in the markets for providing entertainment opportunities to the citizens. The citizens of Islamabad will be able to enjoy these events with their families.

Besides this, CDA is also doing preparations for organizing spring festival in March of current year. CDA will also cooperate with other government and private institutions in this regard. During this festival citizens will enjoy music events, theater, poetry, and other programs. Singers, musicians, and poets of national and international level will participate in these events. The main aim of organizing spring festival is to provide entertainment to the citizens side by side telling them about the culture of different areas of the country.

It has been decided to add Spring Festival in the calendar of CDA and the authority will organize this festival every year. The department of environment and others are finalizing the programs for the spring festival of this year. Teams of CDA are working day and night in this regard.