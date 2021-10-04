CDA launches full-scale operation against encroachments

ISLAMABAD, OCT 4: On the directions of the management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Enforcement Department on Monday carried out anti encroachments operation in the Chontra area of ​​Islamabad to maintain the beauty and natural environment of Margalla Hills.

The operation was carried out by CDA with the help of Islamabad Police during which several illegal buildings, houses and illegal structures were demolished According to details, the Enforcement Department demolished 40 illegal rooms, 12 kitchens, 15 bathrooms, 24 walls, 10 doors, 12 DPCs and nine water tanks with the help of heavy machinery.



The Margalla Hills are a source of natural beauty in the Federal Capital, so in order to maintain the natural beauty of the Margalla Hills, the CDA is taking steps to improve the natural environment while also cracking down on illegal constructions and encroachments