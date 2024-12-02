CDA introduces drone surveillance to monitor urban development and land use

ISLAMABAD, DEC 2 /DNA/ – A meeting regarding the Geo-Spatial Land Survey and Encroachment issues was held under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by the Member (Planning & Development), Member (Estate), Director General (Planning), and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of CDA, Director (DMA) along with the senior officers from the concerned Wings and formations.

During the meeting, Chairman CDA was briefed on the Geo-Spatial Technology project, an initiative aimed at addressing the issues of encroachment on CDA-acquired land, the unregulated growth of informal settlements, and the challenges posed by urban sprawl.

The meeting was briefed about the recent geo-spatial survey carried out by CDA with the help of the latest technologies including satellite imagery provided by SUPARCO. The servery was done in key commercial areas, including important markets and commercial hubs of Islamabad, to identify encroachment, violations of building by laws and land use planning.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, directed that a centralized and unified planning approach be adopted to address the issue of encroachment, violation of building laws and urban sprawl. He emphasized the need for enhanced monitoring through drones with advanced tools for continuous surveillance of land use and urban development.

The meeting also discussed the real-time images being used from SUPARCO to help track changes in land usage and identify encroachments as well in the city.

The meeting further discussed the importance of devising Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to streamline efforts for geo-spatial survey with clearcut timelines.

The issue of encroachment was discussed in detail, with a special focus on reporting and monitoring on a daily basis. Chairman CDA directed to carry out operations in complete syn with all formations involved in the anti encroachment drive and to work in close coordination with the district administration. He also directed to devise a mechanism for ensuing non recurrence of encroachment in the clear land. Chairman CDA directed to register FIRs against those involved in illegal encroachments time and again, in order to prevent any recurrence in the future.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa reiterated the need for a comprehensive, coordinated approach to managing land through the use of latest technologies, curbing encroachment, and ensuring the proper land use for the benefit of Islamabad’s residents.