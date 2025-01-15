CDA, DHA launch ‘Margalla Enclave’ Housing Project in Islamabad

Islamabad, JAN 15 /DNA/ – In response to the overwhelming interest of Pakistani citizens in Sector C-14, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to introduce Margalla Enclave in collaboration with the Defence Housing Authority (DHA). CDA and DHA have unveiled an excellent investment opportunity for the public.

The jointly launched project, Margalla Enclave, promises to be one of Islamabad’s most significant residential ventures, offering a prime location and modern urban living.

Margalla Enclave will feature residential plots of 5 Marla, 10 Marla, and 1 Kanal, catering to the needs of various segments of the society.

These plots are available on flexible payment plans of 1, 2, and 3 years, ensuring affordability for all.

The project will be equipped with all essential urban amenities, including reliable infrastructure, modern utilities, and green spaces, ensuring a high standard of living.

Citizens can access complete information about Margalla Enclave on the official CDA website.

Chairman CDA, Mr. Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated this joint venture between CDA and DHA represents a significant milestone in Islamabad’s development and provides citizens with an exceptional opportunity for secure investment and quality living.

Previously, Sector C-14 witnessed a successful balloting process, and the response from citizens was remarkable. Successful allottees can confirm their plot allocations by submitting the first installment. Development work in Sector C-14 is progressing rapidly, and plot possession will be handed over after the final installment is cleared.

The CDA remains committed to delivering world-class residential projects that meet the growing demands of Islamabad’s citizens and overseas Pakistanis while setting new benchmarks in urban planning and development.