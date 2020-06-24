Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

CDA conducts anti-encroachment operation

| June 24, 2020
DNA

Islamabad: June 24, 2020: Capital Development Authority conducted a series of operations against encroachments in Islamabad on Wednesday and retrieved precious state land from encroachers. Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted a massive operation in Park Enclave Extension against Bricks Factory. Bricks Factory despite cancellation of lease did not vacate the state land. During the operation illegal constructions inside Bricks Factory were demolished. The operation was conducted by Enforcement Directorate with the assistance of DC CDA and Staff of Land and Rehabilitation and Revenue Directorates.

During the operation one huge shed constructed on the state land by Bricks Factory was demolished while two shops were also razed to ground during the same operation. After expiry of the lease, the land of the Bricks Factory was required to be returned to CDA but constructions still existed there. The said land is part of Park Enclave Extension Project.

Similarly, another operation was conducted in Sector I-15 for obtaining possession of land for establishing site office for initiating development works in the sector. The operation was conducted by Enforcement Directorate while assisted by Islamabad Administration and Local Police. Some people tried to hamper the operation but CDA managed to take possession of the encroached land.

Another operation was conducted in Bismillah Market of I-8 Markaz where a double basement was being constructed illegally on Plot No. 1-F. Boundary wall of the basement in depression was demolished and basement was dumped with soil with the help of excavator.

asad qaiser - Google Search - Google Chrome

