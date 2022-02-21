CDA chairman reviews cleanliness arrangements in the city

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 /DNA/ – On the directions of Chairman Capital Development Authority and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Member Administration CDA and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad visited Sector E-11. On this occasion, it was decided that massive action be initiated against elements involved in dumping garbage in open spaces and put sewage in nullahs.

On this occasion, the Director Sanitation was directed to immediately issue challans and impose fines on those who destroy garbage and solid waste in open spaces. In addition, directions were issued to register FIRs against FIRs should be registered against persistent violators.

Due to the unavailability of solid waste disposal and other such systems in Sector E-11, societies and builders situated in Sector E-11 are disposing of their garbage in open spaces which not only affect the environment of the sector but also affecting environment of adjoining sectors. In this regard, it was decided to set up a separate dumping site for the area for which the Capital Development Authority would provide technical assistance and provide a plan after cost estimation.

All costs of this dumping site will be borne by the housing societies and high rise buildings Owners in Sector E-11. In this regard, the ICT administration will ensure for implementation of this decision.

Instructing the Director Sanitation on this occasion, it was said that all garbage dumps around Sector E-11 should be removed immediately. On the direction of CDA management, the Sanitation Department has started removing garbage dumps from Sector E-11 for which machinery including dumpers, trucks, buckets and loaders are being used.