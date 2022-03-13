CDA Chairman inaugurates Hill Park in Sector G-10/4

ISLAMABAD, MAR 13 /DNA/ – Chairman Capital Development Authority on Sunday inaugurated Hill Park located on 3rd Road Sector G-10/4 Islamabad. Member Finance, officers of the relevant formations and representatives business community were also present on this occasion.

The Chairman Capital Development Authority also launched the Spring Tree Plantation drive 2022 and planted a plant sapling at Hill Park while the Department of Environment also planted more than 500 trees during the opening ceremony of the park. He directed the concerned departments to take further steps for proper lighting system. Similarly, instructions were also issued to the concerned to further improve the jogging track to provide healthy activities to the citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that the site where park has been developed was unusable and inactive and there were piles of garbage here. Due to the special interest of CDA management, dabries were removed and park was developed to provide healthy and recreational facilities to the citizens. Chairman CDA while instructing the concerned formations further said that more than three lakh large size plants should be planted in the city during spring tree plantation drive.

The park also has other facilities for children to play, including swings, walkways, jogging track, cycling track. In the same way, to keep the environment green and fresh, seasonal flowers of different colors have been planted in the park so that the citizens visiting the park can fully enjoy the atmosphere. Necessary security arrangements including benches for sitting in the park have also been made.

On this occasion, the management of the Capital Development Authority said that providing a healthy environment to the citizens of Islamabad is one of the top priorities of the organization.