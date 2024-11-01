CDA Chairman directs IT interventions for transparent water resource management

ISLAMABAD, NOV 1 /DNA/ – The Capital Development Authority (CDA), under the chairmanship of Muhammad Ali Randhawa, convened a meeting to address the pressing issues surrounding water resource management in Islamabad. The meeting, attended by senior officers from CDA and representatives from WASA Rawalpindi, WAPDA, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), and other relevant departments.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that today’s meeting marked the road map for the newly established “Islamabad Water” agency after the recent approval from the cabinet. He emphasized the urgency of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to resolve the critical water challenges facing the city.

The Director General (Water Management Wing), CDA presented a comprehensive administrative and financial overview of the city’s water resources and outlined the existing shortfall. He highlighted the disparity in water distribution from Khanpur Dam and urged to undertake corrective measures for ensuring equitable distribution.

The Chairman, CDA directed to carry out a joint survey by KPK and Punjab irrigation departments, RCB, WASA Rawalpindi and CDA of the 18 km distribution canal from the Khanpur Dam to address water leakage, water theft, and overuse of the share while WAPDA would lead the survey. Each department will survey its designated section of the canal.

The meeting also discussed the need for separate electricity meters for RCB, WASA, and CDA, taking this matter up with IESCO for swift action. Both RCB and WASA Rawalpindi committed to resolving outstanding dues with CDA to clear old liabilities urgently.

In addition, plan for a having dedicated raw water pipeline from Khanpur Dam with an aim to reduce unauthorized water abstraction/theft was discussed, with stakeholders agreeing to share the pre-feasibility costs. The meeting also focused on future mega water projects, including the Indus River/Tarbela Dam water conduction project to address long-term water shortages in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The Cherah Dam Project, being executed by the Govt. of Punjab on 50% water and cost sharing basis with CDA, has been going under detailed designing and estimation phase; while WAPDA has been requested for pre- feasibility studies for Chinot and Shahdara Dams. As far as the Dotara Carryover Dam is concerned, its pre-feasibility is already underway through WAPDA.

Chairman Randhawa directed the CDA Member of Technology and Digitalization to introduce IT interventions, including e-based governance, e-billing, and net metering, to enhance the efficiency and transparency of water resource management.

Additionally, concerns over water contamination at Khanpur Dam were raised, and urgent steps are being planned to make drinking water safe for Islamabad residents.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from all stakeholders to resolve outstanding issues collaboratively and work toward a sustainable water supply for Islamabad. The Chairman CDA directed to nominate focal persons from the relevant department to ensure streamlined coordination moving forward.

This initiative reflects CDA’s commitment to addressing Islamabad’s water management issues and ensuring a reliable, safe water supply for the future.