CDA approves model park to be constructed at 350 acre land

ISLAMABAD, MAR 2 (DNA) – Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved model park to be constructed at 350 acre land of Malpur forest with the cost of Rs 116.4 million here on Tuesday.

Tender notice has been issued for buying the machinery of Rs 28.4 million for the preparation of the land of park.

According to detail, the project of model park at Malpur forest was approved in the meeting of CDA in Novembet 2020. This project will be completed by the cost of Rs 116.4 million.

Purchasing of machinery for this project is the part of PC 1. Machinery of 34 types will be purchased for this project including tractors, hydraulic loaders, front blade tractors, and others. According to the administration of CDA the park will be constructed at 350 acres where 7000 saplings will be planted. A pond will also be constructed for wetland and to store rain water.

Tender has also been issued for the boundary wall and tube well of the model park. The process of the induction of Assistant Director, guards, gardeners, and other staff for the model park will be completed soon. 6000 kachnar trees have been planted in the park.