CDA accelerates construction of Serena and Jinnah Avenue Interchanges

ISLAMABAD, JAN 24 /DNA/ – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, visited the Serena Interchange and Jinnah Avenue Interchange projects, accompanied by Member Engineering.

The visit commenced at the Serena Interchange project, where the Chairman CDA inspected ongoing construction activities. The relevant officers briefed Chairman CDA on the progress, highlighting that finishing work on both underpasses of the Srinagar Highway is in full swing and will be completed within this month. Chairman CDA directed that the underpasses should be opened to traffic by the end of the month.

It was further briefed that beautification work around the Serena Interchange underpasses is progressing rapidly. He instructed that aesthetically pleasing lights be installed permanently to enhance the project’s visual appeal. Additionally, Chairman CDA emphasized the importance of expediting plantation and horticulture activities around the project area.

Later, Chairman CDA, along with Member Engineering, also visited the F-8 Jinnah Avenue Interchange project. During the briefing, officers briefed that the girder launching for the flyover has been completed. Similarly, five deck slabs of the bridge have been constructed, with the remaining three slabs nearing completion. Chairman CDA was also informed that construction of box girders will be finalized within the month, and asphalt work is scheduled to commence on Sunday.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed the swift completion of road infrastructure and directed that the project be opened to traffic by mid-February. He also called for a detailed schedule to finalize the remaining work.

Chairman CDA emphasized the need to complete beautification and horticulture around the Jinnah Avenue Interchange promptly. He stressed maintaining the highest standards of construction and directed consultants and resident engineers to ensure timely completion without compromising quality.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that the completion of both interchange projects would not only resolve the long-standing traffic issues of the city but also provide signal-free travel facilities to the residents of Islamabad.