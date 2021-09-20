Capital to be made fully vaccinated

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Monday that the government is trying to make Islamabad a fully vaccinated city.

The SAPM was briefing the media about the efficiency of mobile vaccination teams after inaugurating the community vaccination centre in the federal capital.

“We are working on making Islamabad a 100% vaccinated city where every citizen and resident is fully vaccinated,” said Dr Sultan.

The SAPM said that to accomplish this goal, the government needs to bring the mobile vaccination teams into optimum utilisation because there are some people who don’t want to get out or it’s not easy to reach them.

He said there are poor people or people who do not have enough resources that they can afford to take some time off from work to go and get vaccinated.