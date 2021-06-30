Canada weather: Dozens dead as heatwave shatters records
In Canada, dozens of people have died due to unprecedented heatwave that has smashed temperature records.
Canada broke its temperature record for a third straight day, yesterday 49.6C in Lytton, British Columbia.
The north-west US has also seen record high temperature and a number of fatalities.
