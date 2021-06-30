Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Canada weather: Dozens dead as heatwave shatters records

| June 30, 2021

In Canada, dozens of people have died due to unprecedented heatwave that has smashed temperature records.

Canada broke its temperature record for a third straight day, yesterday  49.6C  in Lytton, British Columbia.

The north-west US has also seen record high temperature and a number of fatalities.

