By-polls to decide fate of country: Khan

Former PM says the corrupt rulers are involved in giving bribes to the returning officers (ROs)

Bureau Report

JHANG: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan said that July 17 by-polls on 20 vacant seats in the Punjab Assembly will decide the fate of the country, reported on Wednesday.

Imran Khan addressed a huge public gathering in Jhang ahead of Punjab by-polls.

Imran Khan said that the PTI representative from Jhang has changed its loyalty. He continued that turncoats sell their consciences and violate the Constitution for personal benefits. “Pakistanis are a nation with dignity who will never bow their heads before any power except Allah Almightu and never sell their consciences.”

“Our ideological leaders are Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal who were honest and men of principles. Unfortunately, we fail to become a great nation over failure to adopt principles based on justice.”

Imran Khan said, “These turncoats use to become part of the US conspiracy and topple an elected government. Sunday’s election will decide the fate of the country. We have to save our country from the US slaves by bringing people to the polling stations to reject these turncoats.”

While criticising the present government, Khan said that the corrupt rulers were involved in giving bribes to the returning officers (ROs) and cast bogus votes. “We are training our polling agents to stop the vote-rigging.”

“Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has never done anything in an honest way. We are not only contesting the turncoats but the Sharif families and the election commission. Nawaz Sharif had constructed 18 factories by acquiring funds from the government banks and waived off the loans after coming into power.”

He alleged that the chief election commissioner (CEC) held secret meetings with Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz, whereas, ‘Mr X’ was also preparing to facilitate ‘thieves’ to win the Punjab by-polls.

“We have to win this match despite the opposition of the umpires. I will return to Jhang for celebrations after winning the by-polls on Sunday.”

The PTI chairman said that all elections after 1970 were rigged and he tried to conduct fair and free elections in Pakistan after becoming the prime minister.

“Thieves have dissolved their corruption cases worth Rs1,100 billion by amending the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law. Moral values are very high in the West where a prime minister in the United Kingdom (UK) will have to resign from his office for not following the social distancing law. In Western societies, powerful dacoits are sent behind the bars.”

He criticised that there are corruption cases worth Rs20 billion against the present prime minister and his son. “Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs have been imposed on the nation. If these thieves will be allowed to rule, they will loot the country again.”

Imran Khan appealed to the nationals to completely reject the turncoats and corrupt rulers in the decisive Punjab by-elections on July 17.