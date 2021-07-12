Bulgarian Envoy, Shafqat Mahmood discuss cooperation in education

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan Irena Gancheva calls on Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training & National Heritage. DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan Irena Gancheva called on Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training & National Heritage here in his office.

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training & National Heritage, to Shafqat Mahmoodin a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan Irena Gancheva, stressed to further enhance the need for cooperation between the two states in the field of education and culture.

Federal Minister said that our relations have always been marked by trust, mutual understanding and close cooperation and Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Bulgaria and is desirous of further enhancing these relations in all fields of mutual interests.

During the meeting, Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan Irena Gancheva said that there is a lot of scope of mutual cooperation in various fields including education and culture. She also expressed keen interest in enhancing and promoting people to people contact and cultural exchanges between the two countries. Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education and officials from National Heritage & Culture Division also attended the meeting.