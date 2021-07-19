Bulgaria wants to enhance its relations with Pakistan: Irena Gancheva

ISLAMABAD, JUL 19 (DNA) – There are opportunities for cooperation in the economic and trade sectors. Bulgarian investors can benefit from Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies, says Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in his meeting with Bulgarian Envoy, Irena Gancheva, who called on him at Parliament House.

During the call-on, matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, and regional situations were discussed in detail. Views were also exchanged on regional and international issues.

“Pakistan and Bulgaria have traditionally enjoyed friendly and cooperative relations. Our Country adores and values its friendly relations with the Republic of Bulgaria”, Sadiq Sanjrani maintained.

Sanjrani underlined that both countries share the commonality of views on regional and international issues. Pakistan and Bulgaria are partners in counter-terrorism, he further added.

The Chairman also comprehended Bulgaria’s supportive role for Pakistan’s greater access to European Union (EU) market.” The two countries need to further cement ties at the parliamentary level. Exchanges of high-level delegations between the two countries will further bolster friendly relations”, Sanjrani stressed.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Upper House also called for boosting the untapped areas for enhancing the cooperation between the two friendly countries, i.e. Agriculture, Information Technology (IT) and economics.

While hailing the economic potential of Gawadar, the Chairman underscored that Bulgarian investors should also benefit from investments in Gwadar. Furthermore, trade cooperation needs to be further enhanced, he said.

“Parliamentary diplomacy is substantial means of bringing nations closer together. Peace and stability are crucial for the development and prosperity of the region. Pakistan will continue to support and remain the partner of peace efforts in the region”, he underlined.

The Bulgarian Ambassador stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation with Pakistan. Pakistan is an important country for Bulgaria. She added. Bulgaria wants to strengthen its relations with Pakistan; further, H.E Irena Gancheva maintained.=DNA

