Brotherhood, Tolerance Day observed across the country

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – In Friday sermons all over Pakistan, Ulemas-Mashaykh, Imams, Zakirs and religious scholars spoke about the promotion of peace and harmony and for the elimination of violent attitudes and any action that could lead to riots in the country.

The religious scholars said that it is very clear and it should be kept in mind that only internal stability and unity of Pakistan can take the country forward.

People of different views and believers of different faith and religious sects live in Pakistan. Tolerating one another and creating a spirit of tolerance for one another is the message of the religion of Islam and all the heavenly religions.

Slandering one another, calling with names each other and creating an atmosphere which provoked anarchy and chaos in the country is by no means appropriate, said religious scholars.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Maulana Dr. Abu Bakar Siddique addressed Friday Congregation in (Islamabad), while other religious leadership addressed Friday Congregation in their respective districts including Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid (Multan), Qazi Matiullah Saeedi (Gujarat), Maulana Asadullah Farooq (Lahore), Maulana Asad Zakaria (Karachi), Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan (Faisalabad), Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Hanif Usmani (Sahiwal), Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Muhammad Asghar Khosa (Dera Ghazi Khan), Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan (Rawalpindi), Maulana Abu Bakar Sabri, (Islamabad), Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, Shabbir Yusuf Gujjar, Maulana Abdul Malik Asif (Multan), Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Hakim Athar, Maulana Islamuddin, Qari Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Qari Shamsul Haq (Lahore), Maulana Hassan Ahmad Hussaini (Daska), Maulana Muhammad Khurshid Nomani (Bahawalnagar), Maulana Abdullah Haqqani, Maulana Abdullah Rashidi (Kasur), Mian Rashid Munir (Sialkot), Maulana Asim Shad, Maulana Abdul Waheed Farooqi (Narwal), Maulana Abu Bakar Hamza (Chakwal), Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Abid, Maulana Tayyab Gormani, Maulana Izhar-ul-Haq Khalid, Sahibzada Hamza Tahir-ul-Hassan (Faisalabad), Maulana Saadullah Ludhianvi (Toba Tek Singh), Maulana Anis-ur-Rehman Baloch (Gojra), Maulana Abdul Rasheed (Hafizabad), Mufti Muhammad Omar Farooq (Khanewal), Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Shah Hijazi (Lodhran). Maulana Tanveer Ahmed (Bahawalpur), Maulana Mohammad Ahmed Maki, Maulana Mohammad Ashfaq Patafi (Muzaffargarh), Maulana Kaleemullah Muawiyah (Nankana), Maulana Aziz-ur-Rehman Muawiyah (Talagang), Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi (Rajanpur), Maulana Saadullah Shafiq (Rahim Yar Khan), Maulana Hussain Ahmad Darkhasti (Karachi), Maulana Yasir Alvi (Marine), Qari Abdul Rauf, Maulana Matloob Mahar (Bahawalnagar), Hafiz Muhammad Talha Farooqi (Vehari), Maulana Zubair Khatana (Gujranwala), Maulana Aqeel Zubair (Sargodha), Qari Aziz-ur-Rehman (Layyah), Maulana Atif Iqbal (Kamalia) and others delivered sermons.

In Friday sermons, the religious Scholars and Ulemas-Mashaykh said that that Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and other countries where the army and the nation were divided, those countries could not maintain their stability.

Under a planned conspiracy, a campaign has been launched against the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the security agencies. Rumors are spread and an attempt is being made to create division in the Armed Forces of Pakistan, security agencies and the nation. We have to unite to thwart all these conspiracies, said Ulemas-Mashaykh.

Rumors are being made to make divisions through different platforms.

It is unfortunate that rumours are spread without making authenticity about them, which resulted hatred against one another within the country.

The religious scholars said that they appeal to all the political parties, media, anchor persons, youtubers, that stability of Pakistan is stability all of us.

With stability of Pakistan, we can claim in next few years that when we all have to not ask for assistance from anyone.

Businessmen of the Arab Islamic world used to say that you make ensure internal stability in Pakistan, we are ready to bring the biggest investments in Pakistan.

Allah blessed Pakistan with enormous resources. We own an enormous agricultural land.

Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have deposits from coal to the gold but with instability comes problems in the country, said Ulemas-Mashaykh.

Ulemas-Mashaykh of all the religious schools of thought also requested all the political organizations of the country to go for a Charter of Pakistan for the economic stability and social security in the country.

We should come out from the ongoing chaos and anarchical situation as it is not suitable for anyone in the country.

Paigham-e-Pakistan is an unified and consensus document, which has been endorsed by 15000 leading Ulemas-Mashaykh and religious scholars of Pakistan.

It has clarified clearly, what is the meaning of Jehad and who can declare Jehad.

Declaring Jehad or considering any act as Jehad is right of the state. The state may declare Jehad with the consultation of Ulemas-Mashaykh and Muftis.

In accordance with the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah, we should define our ways.

As per the constitution of Pakistan, we must move forward, and take forward the country.

We must guard against growing hatred and violence and follow the teachings of Islamic Shari’ah and democratic values in the country, said Ulemas-Mashaykh and religious scholars in Friday sermons.