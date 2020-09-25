British HC Christian Turner visits Peshawar museum

PESHAWAR, SEP 25 (DNA) – British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner visited Peshawar museum to explore beautifully preserved cultural treasures in Peshawar.

Christian Turner shared his video message via his Twitter handle, starting with Pashtu. He said that the UK is helping the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in various sectors. He appreciated the efforts of the provincial government to ensure women education and making them independent.

Last week, the United Kingdom’s (UK) credit financing agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF) has increased its financing limit to three times for British businesses looking to export to and invest in Pakistan to £1.5 billion, said British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner.

The high commissioner had met with the Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday to discuss trade ties and business potential between the two countries. =DNA

