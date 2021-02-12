British HC, Army chief discuss matters of mutual interest
ISLAMABAD, FEB 12 (DNA) – Christian Turner, British High Commissioner called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.
Matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation and Afghan Peace Process were discussed during the meeting. COAS thanked the dignitary for UKs contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan.=DNA
