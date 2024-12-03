British diplomat explores cooperation with CDA in urban development and social sectors

ISLAMABAD, DEC 3: /DNA/ – British Deputy High Commissioner Matt Cannell called on Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa to Discuss areas of mutual interest and cooperation

Islamabad – December 3, 2024: British Deputy High Commissioner Matt Cannell called on Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa at CDA headquarters to discuss areas of mutual interest and enhanced cooperation.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa formally welcomed British Deputy High Commissioner Matt Cannell. He expressed his hope to further strengthen the partnership with UK. He offered his full support for cooperation in the key areas of education, healthcare, climate change and sustainable urban development.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa further highlighted the importance of promoting cooperation through people to people contact and collaboration in the social sector especially for the welfare of the poor. The conversation also included other areas of mutual interest.

Mr. Cannell commended the natural beauty and development of Islamabad and appreciated the efforts to make it a modern and sustainable city. He emphasized the UK’s interest in strengthening close ties through knowledge sharing, people to people contact, and cultural exchanges.

Chairman Randhawa reiterated CDA’s commitment to strengthening strong partnerships that align with Islamabad’s development goal. The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment and resolve to furthering Pakistan-UK relations, emphasizing shared goals of sustainable development, cultural exchange, and strong partnership.