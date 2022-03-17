British Council’s Country Director awards “Award of Excellence” to MD SLS College

Islamabad, MAR 17 /DNA/ – SLS College achieved another milestone at the British Council’s IELTS Partners Conference in Islamabad, where Managing Director SLS College Jhelum Sarfraz Malik was honoured for his outstanding performance and the highest volume contributor of IELTS candidates. This award of excellence was presented by Syed Osman Iqbal Zaidi, British Council’s Exams Director for Pakistan to MD SLS.

On this particular occasion MD SLS, in a speech to conference attendees, appreciated and complimented the British Council team for their efforts in facilitating a partner portal for UKVI IELTS registration and immediately resolving other concerns with IELTS test booking. Under the banner of IELTS-Partner Mate, a special conference for British Council partners was held (2021-2022). The prominent partners institutes of Pakistan’s North Zone participated in the conference.Business Development Manager Junaid Khan and Tauseef Rehman briefed the participants. MD SLS College Jhelum, heads of prominent IELTS institutes from Punjab, KPK, and Kashmir were among those who attended the event. Junaid Khan, Business Development Manager North, congratulated the heads of several institutions on this occasion.