Friday, April 9, 2021
Britain’s Prince Philip dies at age 99

| April 9, 2021

LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away today (Friday) at Windsor Castle.

He was 99 years old the longest-serving and oldest-ever consorts of the United Kingdom’s monarchy.

The Prince Philip married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen

