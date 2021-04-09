Britain’s Prince Philip dies at age 99
LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away today (Friday) at Windsor Castle.
He was 99 years old the longest-serving and oldest-ever consorts of the United Kingdom’s monarchy.
The Prince Philip married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen
« PM vows to transform Pakistan into welfare state (Previous News)
Related News
Kuwaiti PM lauds KSA’s initiative to reach political solution to Yemeni crisis
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has lauded Saudi Arabia’s initiativeRead More
Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral ties and regional developments over phone
ANKARA, APR 9 – In a telephone conversation, the presidents of Turkey and Russia on Friday discussed bilateral relations andRead More
Comments are Closed