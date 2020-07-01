Bilawal terms Imran Khan ‘the biggest hypocrite in history’

ISLAMABAD, JULY 01 (DNA) – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday paid glowing tributes to the policemen hailing from Jamshoro, Nawabshah and other parts of Sindh who displayed courage during the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange.

Holding a press conference in Lahore today, the PPP Chairman also paid tribute to the policeman who belonged to Lyaari Hassan Baloch and the other brave sons of Sindh.

“We have announced rewards for them all; we are living peacefully in Karachi due to the sacrifices of these martyrs, who have also saved our economy,” he said.

Chairman Bilawal said that the important issue that is of Covid-19 and its fast spread. It is a white lie that the rate at which it is being transmitted is decreasing. Imran Khan’s government has sabotaged the country.

“Yesterday, Punjab’s young doctors have demanded a risk allowance and we support their demand and the doctors, nurses and health workers should all be given a risk allowance. We have provided a risk allowance to all doctors in Sindh. The government has not made an increase in the pensions and salaries of the people,” Bilawal said.

He said: “throughout history, we have never been faced with such challenges. We are combating the locust issue. Floods have been predicted and the PTI makes each issue a disaster such as in the case of Covid-19 and the locust issue which have been made into disasters. The government has increased the issues facing us.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the people should be provided with relief by imposing taxes on the rich. The way that they have dropped a bomb on the people by increasing the petrol price is through an illegal notification which they released and the losses suffered by oil companies are being compensated for through burdening the people. These are all the PTI government’s front men and now we are expecting a tsunami of price hike. In every budget of theirs, there is pain for the people and relief for the rich.

Chairman PPP said that Imran Khan speaks in our absence and does not answer our questions; I had challenged him to a debate on television. The problem with Imran Khan is that he is not ready to be the prime minister of our country but is happy to be that of his own party. We want Imran Khan to sit with us and debate so that he understands what Covid-19 is and what is locust and what are the threats but Imran Khan is a prime minister only on Twitter and Facebook.

Strongly condemning Imran Khan for calling notorious terrorist Osama bin Laden a shaheed, Chairman Bilawal said that he calls a terrorist who killed Pakistani citizens, soldiers, journalists, men, women and children a Shaheed. Who was behind Yousaf Ramzi, who was behind 1994 failed mutiny, who was behind destruction in Swat, he asked. Imran Khan refuses to call Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto a shaheed but calls a terrorist a shaheed. So far, Imran Khan has not clarified his statement and thus, bringing Pakistan to disrepute.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the loss due to Imran Khan plonked as prime minister is the destruction of our foreign policy, our economy and failure to combat Covid-19. Imran Khan is the first prime minister who ran the election campaign of Modi. Imran Khan has become a joke and whenever he opens his mouth, a joke comes out. He has never met representatives of doctors, nurses and labourers. Whenever he met, he met the rich people. There is no health or education in his budget. He is only giving relief to his cronies. This budget is a PTIMF budget.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan attacks the constitution consistently. He attacks the 18th amendment because he wants to revert to one-unit. Pakistan will be at a great loss by reverting back to one-unit which means ending the autonomy of the provinces. Imran Khan is against provinces and federation and against those who talk in the interest of the country. Mir Shakeel ur Rehman is still languishing in jail without a case against him. Similar is the case of Syed Khursheed Shah who is in jail for no crime but on the other hand, those PTI ministers who have cases against them are free.

Chairman PPP said that the government wants to murder President Asif Ali Zardari. When President Zardari was in jail he was not provided medicines and today NAB wants him to be infected with Covid-19. President Zardari has two cases against him, in one case he has an exemption to come to the court and the second case is in which NAB wants him to come to the court. Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani was infected with Covid-19 when he appeared before the court in the same case. This government does not respect old people as well as women but rest assured that we will not go back on the 18th amendment. He said that PPP does not want any NRO and will face the cases but your cases do not have substance and you are unable to convict us, he challenged.

Imran Khan has given several NROs to his cronies and the first NRO he gave to his sister Aleema Khan, who has not given her money trail. Imran Khan introduced amnesty scheme for thieves because he himself is a beneficiary of General Musharraf’s amnesty. Chairman Bilawal said that Imran Khan has many faces but the reality is that Imran Khan is the biggest hypocrite in history.

Imran Khan boasts about money given to poor people through BISP which is a program introduced by PPP government to help women. He changed the name of BISP to Ehsaas and the money (Rs. 12000) was accumulative money of this monthly help to the people given by PPP government. It is also a fact that Imran Khan took back that Rs. 12000 from the poor people in the shape of electric bills. He asked if Imran Khan has any empathy for the poor people then why he allocated Rs. 34 billion less for poor people.

He said that the governance can only be seen in Sindh and Balochistan. Punjab, the biggest populated province of Pakistan has been handed over to a trainee Chief Minister who is in quarantine for the last two years. He said that the federal government not only deprived Sindh of its due share from divisible pool but also took away Rs. 483 billion of Punjab.

This PTI government is unable to collect its own revenue so why the failure of federal government should be shouldered by the people of Punjab. If people are not given relief, then the people will drag prime minister Imran Khan out of the prime minister house. Imran Khan did not accept my challenge to show me a single hospital anywhere in the country which parallels the NICVD.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan has destroyed our national airline because he does not know that through what difficulties a pilot and other staff go through during their employment. He does not know that every pilot’s license is reviewed every six months. A minister whose own degree is fake, accuses pilots of having fake licenses. This is shameful, he said.

Chairman PPP said that Pakistan will be isolated like Sweden because of mismanagement by the PTI government. He said that the PTI government wants to take advantage of one accident and sell the national airlines. This government also wants to sell Roosevelt Hotel. These are Pakistani assets.

“Our pilots are our assets because they are famous for their excellence all over the world. Many airlines have employed Pakistani pilots because they are the best in the world. Imran Khan is selected and his government is a fake government and now it wants to destroy PIA. The auditor general of Pakistan issued a report which says that during last year, this PTI government did a corruption of Rs. 273 billion. This is Imran Khan’s corruption and he will have to be accountable. He would have to be accountable of sugar report. He will have to be held accountable for giving benefits of billions of rupees to his front men,” said Bilawal.

Responding to the questions of journalists, Chairman Bilawal said that opposition have never talked about minus one but Imran himself is talking about minus one. Democracy is threatened by Imran Khan and his ego. The PTI government is on a vilification campaign against Sindh government because Sindh is the only province which has shown governance.

He said that Imran Khan does not have a mandate, he is selected and his mandate is fake, which can evaporate any time. He said that he hopes that PML-N will support PPP’s stance with zeal and vigour and also hopes that Shehbaz Sharif will get well soon and will contact PPP for holding an APC.

He said that PPP takes nobody’s signal but the people of Pakistan. He challenged that the people who rigged senate election should come out in open and tell the people that how this rigging was managed.

Chairman Bilawal said that there is a unanimous opinion in the society against PTI government and Imran Khan. He said that PPP will put this point across in the APC that the speaker of the national assembly is running the sessions of the National Assembly partially and we will raise the issue of no confidence against the speaker in the APC. = DNA

