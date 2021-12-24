Bilawal pays glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam

KARACHI, DEC 24 (DNA) — Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his 146th birthday being celebrated tomorrow across the country.

In his message on the occasion, the PPP Chairman said that attempts were made by the dictatorial forces and their cronies to dent the ideology of the Founder of the Nation and drift the country from his vision but the democratic forces led by PPP have always foiled their designs through monumental struggles.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was the tallest personality among his contemporaries and he dreamt an egalitarian country for the Muslims in the sub-continent to live in peaceful cohesion.

He said that it was only Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who accomplished the dream of Quaid-e-Azam by gifting the first-ever unanimous 1973 Constitution to the nation, founded strong economic base in the country and an stronger defence by launching nuclear programme.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto took steps for making Quaid’s Pakistan a welfare state where the rights of women, children and the marginalized segments were given protection and promotion.

He pledged that people of Pakistan and the PPP would following the vision and mission of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as his Party is the true torch-bearer of the ideology of Pakistan. =DNA

==============================