Bilawal demands PM to give account of funds given by intl. organizations

KARACHI, JUN 04 (DNA) – Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to give account of the funds given by international organizations for the prevention of coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan received $1.25 billion from International Monetary Fund (IMF) while another $1.5 billion were received from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to fight against coronavirus pandemic. Where were these funds used?

Bilawal Bhutto further demanded PM Imran Khan to tell nation as to where did he spend $200 million received from the World Bank as well as the billions of rupees deposited by Pakistanis in the Prime Minister s Corona Relief Fund. = DNA

