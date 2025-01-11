Saturday, January 11, 2025
Main Menu

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Malir Expressway Phase-I in Karachi

| January 11, 2025
Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Malir Expressway Phase-I in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, JAN 11: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari inaugurated the first section of the highly anticipated Malir Expressway on Saturday, the largest public-private partnership (PPP) project in Sindh.

The Sindh government named the newly-constructed high-speed corridor after PPP founder “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto”.

Bilawal drove his vehicle himself with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the state-of-the-art corridor, featuring a three-lane dual-carriageway with modern and access-controlled infrastructure, and also paid a toll tax of Rs100.

The inauguration ceremony was organised at the Qayyumabad Interchange of the expressway.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Int’l Education Ministers meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Int’l Education Ministers meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JAN 11 (APP/DNA): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called upon the globalRead More

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Malir Expressway Phase-I in Karachi

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Malir Expressway Phase-I in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, JAN 11: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari inaugurated the first section ofRead More

Comments are Closed