Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Malir Expressway Phase-I in Karachi
ISLAMABAD, JAN 11: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari inaugurated the first section of the highly anticipated Malir Expressway on Saturday, the largest public-private partnership (PPP) project in Sindh.
The Sindh government named the newly-constructed high-speed corridor after PPP founder “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto”.
Bilawal drove his vehicle himself with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the state-of-the-art corridor, featuring a three-lane dual-carriageway with modern and access-controlled infrastructure, and also paid a toll tax of Rs100.
The inauguration ceremony was organised at the Qayyumabad Interchange of the expressway.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
