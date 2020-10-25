Bilawal asks Quetta people to support PDM
QUETTA, Oct 25 (DNA): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal
Bhutto Zardari on Sunday asked the people of Quetta and Balochistan to
support the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political
opposition parties in order to restore “real” democracy in the country.
Addressing the PDM rally in Quetta, the PPP leader said that the people
of Balochistan are living in miserable conditions despite having plenty
of natural resources.
“What kind of democracy is this where no one including media and people
is free,” he said and added that nation wanted freedom from poverty,
elimination of inflation and are demanding to restore “real” democracy.
Speaking over inflation, the PPP leader said that the prices of all
necessities including medicine prices have skyrocketed under the
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.
The PPP chairman also criticized the government for not laying the
Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) Ordinance.” The incumbent
govt wants to seize the islands of Balochistan and Sindh”.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari once again saluted the Sindh police officers who
stepped down in the wake of the ‘Karachi incident’. Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that the
people of Balochistan and Karachi demand that “give respect to vote”.
Addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public meeting at
Ayub Stadium in Quetta, Maryam Nawaz said that the cause of the problems
of Balochistan was that the vote was not given respect.
She said that the PML-N government, in its tenure, had given
scholarships to the students of Balochistan in Punjab’s universalities.
Maryam Nawaz said that the prevailing government has abolished the
scholarships. “The students of Balochistan and Punjab are close to my
heart,” she said.=DNA
========
Related News
PHF hires Australian trainer to improve players fitness
The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has hired Australian trainer Daniel Berry to improve the fitnessRead More
Ball dominates day one of first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
KARACHI, Oct 25 (DNA): Southern Punjab’s wrist spinner Zahid Mahmood edged closer to the 100-wicketRead More
Comments are Closed