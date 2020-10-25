Bilawal asks Quetta people to support PDM

QUETTA, Oct 25 (DNA): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal

Bhutto Zardari on Sunday asked the people of Quetta and Balochistan to

support the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political

opposition parties in order to restore “real” democracy in the country.

Addressing the PDM rally in Quetta, the PPP leader said that the people

of Balochistan are living in miserable conditions despite having plenty

of natural resources.

“What kind of democracy is this where no one including media and people

is free,” he said and added that nation wanted freedom from poverty,

elimination of inflation and are demanding to restore “real” democracy.

Speaking over inflation, the PPP leader said that the prices of all

necessities including medicine prices have skyrocketed under the

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The PPP chairman also criticized the government for not laying the

Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) Ordinance.” The incumbent

govt wants to seize the islands of Balochistan and Sindh”.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari once again saluted the Sindh police officers who

stepped down in the wake of the ‘Karachi incident’. Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that the

people of Balochistan and Karachi demand that “give respect to vote”.

Addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public meeting at

Ayub Stadium in Quetta, Maryam Nawaz said that the cause of the problems

of Balochistan was that the vote was not given respect.

She said that the PML-N government, in its tenure, had given

scholarships to the students of Balochistan in Punjab’s universalities.

Maryam Nawaz said that the prevailing government has abolished the

scholarships. “The students of Balochistan and Punjab are close to my

heart,” she said.=DNA

========