Biden meets King Salman

JEDDAH, JUL 15: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman met the US President Joe Biden at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, reported on Friday. The meeting was attended by the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

King Salman welcomed Biden and his accompanying delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, they reviewed the historical relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States and ways to strengthen them to serve the interests of the two countries.

Member of the Cabinet and National Security Advisor, Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban was present during the meeting.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan attended the meeting from the American side.