Bank branches dealing in Forex, trade activities will open on Monday

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has decided to open authorized bank branches dealing in foreign exchange and trade activities on May 10 and 11 (Monday and Tuesday) to ensure availability of banking services during extended Eid holidays.

Central bank’s Banking Policy and Regulations Department through a Circular Letter directed presidents and chief executives of all banks to open 50% of their total authorized branches dealing in foreign exchange and trade activities on May 10, 2021 (Monday) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (without break).

The remaining 50% of such branches would open on May 11, 2021 (Tuesday) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (without break) as well.

The decision had been taken in order to ensure the availability of banking services to trade and industry in particular and public in general during the extended holidays before the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.