Bani Gala police apprehends 07 outlaws; seizes narcotics, valuables

ISLAMABAD, MAY 29 (DNA) — Bani Gala police have arrested 07 criminals including drug peddler, house robbers and illegal weapon handlers from different areas within its jurisdiction and recovered 360 gram hashish, valuables worth Rs. 4 lakh, one Kalashnikov and one pistol with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan had ordered a crackdown against criminals including those involved in drug peddling and looting people.

In this regard Bani Gala police teams under the supervision of SHO Bani Gala Rasheed Ahmed accelerated it’s efforts against criminal elements and arrested 07 outlaws involved in drug peddling, house robbing and possessing illegal weapons. Police team have recovered 360 gram hashish, valuables worth Rs. 04 lakh, one Kalashnikov and one pistol with ammunition from their possession.

The accused were identified as Gulfam Haider S/o Muhammad Mansha, Jibran S/o Dildar Khan, Sabtain Haider S/o Altaf Hussain, Sohaib Zia S/o Muhammad Gulfraz and Zakir Hussain S/o Muhammad Asghar. Two house robbers were also arrested and identified as Rehan S/o Muhammad Muneer and Mazhar Abbas S/o Ghulam Hussain.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway. IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has appreciated this overall performance of the police teams and further ordered to intensify the crackdown. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added. =DNA