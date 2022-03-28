Bangladesh, Pak relations based on shared history, culture: envoy

Special Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The High Commissioner of Bangladesh Rahul Alam Siddiqui has said Bangladesh and Pakistan relations are cordial adding our ties are based on shared history, culture and values.

The Bangladesh high commissioner made these remarks on the occasion of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.

He added, the relationship is rooted in the common desire of realizing the goals of regional peace and stability. “I am pleased to share with you that the trade volume between the two countries has increased despite the Covid pandemic’.

The bilateral trade has registered a sharp increase. During this period from July to December exports of Pakistan to Bangladesh rose by 25 per cent while Bangladesh exports to Pakistan rose by 38 per cent, which is indeed an encouraging development.

The high commissioner further said due to the robust economic growth of his country the foreign exchange reserves have swelled to USD 45 billion besides substantial increase in the per capita income. He said his country had registered growth rate at 7 per cent adding the average life expectancy was 72 years now.

The high commissioner also talked about sustainable development; women empowerment; education and healthcare system of Bangladesh. He also paid glowing tributes to the war heroes and father of the nation. Similarly, he also highlighted the achievements of the incumbent government spearheaded by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed.