Sunday, December 12, 2021
Azeri Ambassador honors memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev

| December 12, 2021

ISLAMABAD:  /DNA/ – Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadon and Embassy staff honoring the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of Azerbaijan on his 18th death anniversary. May Allah rest his soul in peace-DNA

