Azeri Ambassador honors memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev
ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadon and Embassy staff honoring the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of Azerbaijan on his 18th death anniversary. May Allah rest his soul in peace-DNA
« Why Does Iran Look towards East? (Previous News)
Related News
Azeri Ambassador honors memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev
ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadon and Embassy staff honoring the memory ofRead More
Azerbaijani President signs order to accelerate economic development in liberated lands
BAKU, DEC 10: President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on some measures to accelerateRead More
Comments are Closed