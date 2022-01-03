Azerbaijani parliament to hold first plenary meeting of spring session next month
BAKU, JAN 3: The first plenary session of the spring session of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held on February 1, Report informs.
The meeting will discuss the work plan for the spring session of the parliament and other issues.
The spring session of the parliament will last until May 31.
