Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Main Menu

Azerbaijani parliament to hold first plenary meeting of spring session next month

| January 3, 2022

BAKU, JAN 3: The first plenary session of the spring session of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held on February 1, Report informs.

The meeting will discuss the work plan for the spring session of the parliament and other issues.

The spring session of the parliament will last until May 31.

CENTRAL ASIA, PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Azerbaijani parliament to hold first plenary meeting of spring session next month

BAKU, JAN 3: The first plenary session of the spring session of the Azerbaijani ParliamentRead More

Pak, Azerbaijan discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, DEC 30 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov met with ChaudhryRead More

Comments are Closed