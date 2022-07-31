Azerbaijan NOC Sec.-Gen. receives special EOC award
BAKU, JUL 31: Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NOC) Azer Aliyev has received a special award.
He received a special award of the European Olympic Committee (EOC) for his contribution to the high level of competition at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF), held in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia.
Azer Aliyev is a member of the EYOF Coordination Commission.
« U.S House Speaker Pelosi confirms Asia visit, no mention of Taiwan (Previous News)
(Next News) Govt slashes petrol price by Rs 3.05 per litre »
Related News
Azerbaijan NOC Sec.-Gen. receives special EOC award
BAKU, JUL 31: Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NOC) Azer Aliyev hasRead More
FM reaffirms Pak’s commitment to enhance wide-ranging engagement with Central Asia
ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with TileuberdiRead More
Comments are Closed