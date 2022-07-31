Azerbaijan NOC Sec.-Gen. receives special EOC award

BAKU, JUL 31: Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NOC) Azer Aliyev has received a special award.

He received a special award of the European Olympic Committee (EOC) for his contribution to the high level of competition at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF), held in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia.

Azer Aliyev is a member of the EYOF Coordination Commission.