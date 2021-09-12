Sunday, September 12, 2021
Azerbaijan hosts Opening ceremony of Trilateral Exercise Brotherhood in Baku

September 12, 2021

BAKU, SEPT 12 (DNA) – Opening ceremony of Trilateral Exercise Brotherhood being hosted by Azerbaijan was held at Baku today.

The exercise will be conducted in counter terrorism domain from 11-22 Sep 2021.Special forces from Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey are participating in the subject exercise .

