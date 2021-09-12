Azerbaijan hosts Opening ceremony of Trilateral Exercise Brotherhood in Baku
BAKU, SEPT 12 (DNA) – Opening ceremony of Trilateral Exercise Brotherhood being hosted by Azerbaijan was held at Baku today.
The exercise will be conducted in counter terrorism domain from 11-22 Sep 2021.Special forces from Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey are participating in the subject exercise .
