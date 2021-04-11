Azerbaijan FM talks about post-conflict development

News Desk

BAKU: An International Conference on, “New Vision for South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development & Cooperation” jointly organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations was held at Baku, Azerbaijan.

Leading international think tanks and experts from 10 countries participated in the international conference.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan was represented by Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad, Pakistan.

Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan also addressed the international conference and briefed the participants regarding the post-conflict development of Azerbaijan.

On the sidelines of the conference, Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, CGSS had a meeting with His Excellency Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and also presented the CGSS Memento to him.