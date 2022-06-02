Thursday, June 2, 2022
Azerbaijan envoy, PIA CEO discuss ways to further deepening of brotherly relations

| June 2, 2022

ISLAMABAD, JUN 2 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov met with Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat, CEO of PIA.

During the meeting they had a substantial exchange on recently launched direct flights from Pakistan to Azerbaijan & its benefit for both countries in terms of further deepening of brotherly relations, esp. in trade & tourism. DNA

