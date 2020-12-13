Azerbaijan embassy pays respects to national leader Heydar Aliyev

Talking about the national leader Ambassador Alizada said, National leader devoted his whole life to prosperity and well-being of our nations and they hold a special place in the history of our countries

ISLAMABAD, DEC 13 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada along with his embassy staff paid homage to the great leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev during a ceremony.

The ambassador also laid floral wreath and later offered dua. The staff of the embassy also joined the Ambassador in this ceremony and all of them offered dua for the national leader.

Talking about the national leader Ambassador Alizada said, National leader devoted his whole life to prosperity and well-being of our nations and they hold a special place in the history of our countries.

He said one of the main pillars of their policy for the progress of our societies and countries was the development of education and the correct assessment of its importance.

‘Heydar Aliyev paid great attention to the development of science and education and took important steps aimed at developing the scientific and education system of the country based on advanced principles.

The education reforms carried out by him in our country since gaining independence had global nature and covered all its aspects and are continued by present leadership of country as well.’=DNA

