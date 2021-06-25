Friday, June 25, 2021
Azerbaijan ambassador pays farewell call on CJCSC

| June 25, 2021

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizda paid a farewell call on General Nadeem Raza, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan.

The ambassador said in his tweet that Gen Nadeem has always been kind to him and very keen to further strengthen Azerbaijan, Pakistan relations.

