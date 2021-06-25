Azerbaijan ambassador pays farewell call on CJCSC
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizda paid a farewell call on General Nadeem Raza, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan.
The ambassador said in his tweet that Gen Nadeem has always been kind to him and very keen to further strengthen Azerbaijan, Pakistan relations.
« Senate offers Fateha for FC soldiers martyred in Sibi (Previous News)
(Next News) Fate of TAPI project still hangs in the balance »
Related News
Fate of TAPI project still hangs in the balance
The PTI government has seriously objected to this agreement and asked Turkmenistan that the existingRead More
Azerbaijan ambassador pays farewell call on CJCSC
DNA ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizda paid a farewell call on General Nadeem Raza,Read More
Comments are Closed