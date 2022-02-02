Azerbaijan ambassador meets Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, FEB 2 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov called on the Chief of Naval Staff at the Naval Headquarters. Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest. Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy excellent relations.

Both countries share each other’s views on various regional as well international issues. Azerbaijan has been supporting Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir from day one. Azerbaijan believes the issues should be resolved as per the United Nations resolutions.

Likewise, Pakistan also extended full moral and diplomatic support to Azerbaijan during its 44 day Patriotic War with Armenia. Pakistan strongly believes that Armenia had illegally occupied Azerbaijani territories and Baku had full mandate to get its territories leibrated.