Australian High Commissioner greets Pakistani people on Pakistan day

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22 (DNA) – Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Geoffrey Shaw congratulated Pakistanis on Pakistan Day. In his Pakistan Day message, he said: “I congratulate the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as they celebrate the 81st anniversary of the passing of the Pakistan Resolution – the proposal inked in Lahore in 1940, which envisioned and created Pakistan.

Since its independence, Pakistan has made great strides in building its democracy and economic development and Australia has been a steadfast friend throughout. We will continue to stand with Pakistan as it strives to achieve its aspirations for economic security and long-term prosperity.

Our two nations have much in common. Our common love of cricket and Commonwealth ties continue to colour and underpin our warm and longstanding bilateral relations.

I look forward to the continued strengthening of our two nations’ cooperation on defence, trade, education and development – including our assistance to support Pakistan’s response to the COVID19 pandemic. As friends we are there for each other in the tough times as well as the good.

Globally, our work together in the United Nations, as well as regional and international institutions, supports our mutual interest in ensuring comprehensive peace and prosperity in our shared region.

On this day I also congratulate the Pakistani diaspora in Australia. I salute the contribution this vibrant community makes, in so many ways, to a strong, prosperous and inclusive multicultural Australia.=DNA

