Australian High Commissioner endorses rainwater harvesting at home

| June 22, 2020
ISLAMABAD, JUNE 22 / DNA / = Just before the start of the Monsoon season, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw took to twitter to share a picture of two rainwater tanks during their construction at his residence.

The underground tanks, which are now operational, have 741,000 litres of rainwater storage capacity and the water collected is now used at Dr Shaw’s residence and the Australian High Commission in Islamabad.

“Water conservation can be key in tackling water shortage and climate change in Pakistan,” Dr Shaw said. “Australia is helping Pakistan manage this valuable natural resource by sharing Australian expertise,” he added.

Pakistan and Australia have a long history of working together on effective management of water resources.  The Australian Government through its Sustainable Development Investment Portfolio (SDIP) is helping Pakistan implement Australian expertise and technology in efficient water management and build its local capacity in integrated water resource management.

The project is led by Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) as part of a 12-year program, funded by the Australian Government.

